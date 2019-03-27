We get to enjoy plenty of sunshine Wednesday!

Next Big Thing: Our next weather maker will likely produce showers and a few storms Saturday evening into Saturday night. We’ll go from the mid 70s Saturday afternoon to highs in the lower 60s Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves through the state. Lingering showers will be possible Sunday as a cold front moves through. Rain on Monday? One of our models continues to hint at a few showers moving through on Monday while another one keeps us dry. We have a small rain chance Monday for areas along and south of I-20. Temperatures expected to remain in the low to mid 60s Monday.