We get to enjoy plenty of sunshine Wednesday!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! We are starting off the day with chilly temperatures that have dropped into the 30s and 40s. Grab a coat! The sky is partly cloudy and we’ll likely see plenty of sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Winds will change direction from the north to the southeast. The southerly winds will help us warm up nicely this afternoon with most spots climbing into the lower 70s. Enjoy the beautiful day!
Sunshine Continues: We’ll likely stay dry tomorrow and for most of Friday, but we will introduce extra clouds. Thursday should be partly cloudy with the sky becoming mostly cloudy Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly above average in the mid 70s.
Next Big Thing: Our next weather maker will likely produce showers and a few storms Saturday evening into Saturday night. We’ll go from the mid 70s Saturday afternoon to highs in the lower 60s Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves through the state. Lingering showers will be possible Sunday as a cold front moves through. Rain on Monday? One of our models continues to hint at a few showers moving through on Monday while another one keeps us dry. We have a small rain chance Monday for areas along and south of I-20. Temperatures expected to remain in the low to mid 60s Monday.
Warming up Next Week: Temperatures will likely rebound back into the 70s by next Wednesday. The only sign of “cool” air will be Monday and Tuesday morning of next week. Models are trending slightly warmer with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. If this occurs, it could be the end to seeing freezing temperatures until next fall.
