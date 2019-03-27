Vandals target cars in South Eastlake

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Vandals in Eastlake have caused hundreds of dollars in damage to cars.
Neighbor Valetia Hammond’s car was targeted.
"They had to hit it hard too because that is thick glass," Hammond said.
Inside the car, a bottle of wine and shards of glass lay across the backseat.
“I think it’s just people out just to do damage,” said Hammond.
Hundreds of dollars worth of damage was done to Hammond’s car. She said the vandals also cracked the casing off her passenger side mirror.
The car was parked on 81st Street in South Eastlake. Overnight, Hammond says she heard a loud sound but didn’t think anything of it until her roommate found the car Tuesday morning.
“It’s pathetic. I don’t understand why people would want to do stuff like that,” said Hammond.
The vandals also hit her roommate’s car with a bottle of wine, denting it.
Hammond has concerns about her neighborhood.
“It’s getting worse with stuff like this, vandalism,” Hammond complained.
Hammond plans to install security cameras around her 2nd Avenue home and warned neighbors to be on the lookout.
She sent a message to whomever targeted her car: “Stop and think how you would feel if somebody purposely damaged your property,” Hammond said. “Just stop and think about it.”
