SPLC says 'thousands’ of convicted felons don’t know they can restore voting rights

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Southern Poverty Law Center and Campaign Legal Center said they helped more than 2,000 Alabamians with convictions restore their voting rights the past nine months through the Alabama Voting Rights Project.
However, the groups alleged there are “tens of thousands" to “hundreds of thousands” of convicted felons who do not know they could possibly vote after serving time in prison.
“They can never feel like true citizens if they cannot vote and if they do not know the path to voter restoration," said Jason Barnes, the outreach fellow for Alabama Voting Rights Project.
For years many convicted felons could not vote, because they were told their crimes involved moral turpitude. Moral turpitude is a legal term that refers to any conduct that is believed to be contrary to the community standards of honesty, justice, and good moral values.
The problem was counties defined moral turpitude differently until 2017, when Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law The Definition of Moral Turpitude Act to define specific crimes falling under moral turpitude.
Before the law passed, the SPLC and Campaign Legal Center said there were around 286,000 disenfranchised citizens. Since the law change, the groups said there could be thousands of people out of prison that do not know they can vote.
The SPLC also said there are obstacles hindering people from having their voting rights restored. For instance, if someone is convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude, they need to serve their time, pay any fines, and then apply to the Board of Pardons and Paroles to have their voting rights restored.
Rep. Kirk Hatcher, D-Montgomery, believes these fines are an obstacle.
“Part of what we will need to do in the Alabama Legislature is to further address the impediments to that. Including, but not limited to, these ridiculous assessments of fines that are part of the process that are keeping people from being able to vote,” said Hatcher.
The groups said they are proud of the 2017 law change and are glad more people can have their voting rights restored.
A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office said people from the office do visit several prisons each year to share information about restoring voting rights.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.