Seasons 52: Chicken Ravioli with Pesto Ricotta

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The folks from Seasons 52 were on our noon show Wednesday, March 27. Here’s the recipe for Chicken Ravioli with Pesto Ricotta:
Ingredients:
* 1 tbsp. Olive oil
* 1 lb. of chicken-filled ravioli
* 1 cup of asparagus, blanched
* ¼ cup of parsley, chopped
* ¼ cup of lemon vinaigrette
* 1 cup of ricotta
* 2 tbsp. of pesto
* ½ cup panko bread crumbs
* ½ cup parmesan, grated
* Salt
* Pepper
Tools Needed:
* Sauté pan
Procedure:
* Cook ravioli in boiling water for designated amount of time.
* In a sauté pan, add olive oil and heat.
* Add ravioli to heated pan, season with salt and pepper, and toast until golden brown and crisp. Flip the ravioli.
* Add the blanched asparagus until heated. Add the parsley.
* Mix ricotta and pesto. Set aside.
* Remove the pan from heat and transfer the ravioli and asparagus to four plates.
* Drizzle with lemon vinaigrette.
* Add a dollop of ricotta-pesto mixture to the center of each dish.
* Finish each dish with a sprinkling of panko and parmesan.
