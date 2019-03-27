Seasons 52 Chicken Ravioli with Pesto Ricotta

By WBRC Staff | March 27, 2019 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 2:33 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The folks from Seasons 52 were on our noon show Wednesday, March 27. Here’s the recipe for Chicken Ravioli with Pesto Ricotta:

Ingredients:

* 1 tbsp. Olive oil

* 1 lb. of chicken-filled ravioli

* 1 cup of asparagus, blanched

* ¼ cup of parsley, chopped

* ¼ cup of lemon vinaigrette

* 1 cup of ricotta

* 2 tbsp. of pesto

* ½ cup panko bread crumbs

* ½ cup parmesan, grated

* Salt

* Pepper

Tools Needed:

* Sauté pan

Procedure:

* Cook ravioli in boiling water for designated amount of time.

* In a sauté pan, add olive oil and heat.

* Add ravioli to heated pan, season with salt and pepper, and toast until golden brown and crisp. Flip the ravioli.

* Add the blanched asparagus until heated. Add the parsley.

* Mix ricotta and pesto. Set aside.

* Remove the pan from heat and transfer the ravioli and asparagus to four plates.

* Drizzle with lemon vinaigrette.

* Add a dollop of ricotta-pesto mixture to the center of each dish.

* Finish each dish with a sprinkling of panko and parmesan.

