A picture perfect day

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -It was a chilly start but the dry air is allowing us to warm up fast and I think most places will top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunshine will be abundant! Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s and patchy frost will be possible northeast.
Mild, dry and sunny weather looks to persist the rest of this week. There will be a few more clouds on Friday, especially north where we have added a slight rain chance.
Next Big Thing: The first part of Saturday looks dry and most of the day could very well be dry and then rain and storms enter the western part of the state by the evening hours and will linger through the first part of Sunday. Temperatures will climb one more day into the 70s on Saturday but the cold front will usher in much cooler air for Sunday. Some places may not make it out of the 50s on Sunday. Rain on Monday? One of our models continues to hint at a few showers moving through on Monday while another one keeps us dry. We have a small rain chance Monday for areas along and south of I-20. It’s iffy if we will see frost next week but it’s still possible in the morning hours if the drier model pans out. High temperatures early on will average slightly below normal but get into the 60s.
Warming up Next Week: Temperatures will likely rebound back into the 70s by next Wednesday. The long range pattern looks milder too and could turn stormy again around the 12th.
