Pell City teen remembered after being killed in spring break accident

PELL CITY, AL (WBRC) - A Pell City teen spending spring break in Florida was killed early Wednesday morning in a traffic accident on a bridge.
The accident happened just before dawn Wednesday in Walton County, Florida.
A Florida Highway Patrol report says 15-year-old Kaden Johnson was in the bed of a Ford F-150 pickup when he fell out of the bed on the Clyde B. Wells Bridge on U.S. Highway 331.
A car traveling behind the truck then ran over him.
The report says the pickup kept going and the driver, 19-year-old Allion Orlando Hogan, was unaware his passenger fell out of the truck.
Much of Pell City found out about his death Wednesday morning when the Pell City touchdown club announced it on Facebook.
“The PCHS Touchdown Club & Coaching Staff are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. We would like our Panther family to remember the family of Kaden Johnson in their thoughts and prayers,” the post said.
Kaden has been remembered for his athletic abilities, playing football for the Pell City Panthers but also playing basketball and taking part in sports in nearby Lincoln, where he previously lived.
One friend tells us Kaden was a very positive person who always had a smile on his face. Kaden went by the nickname “Tater,” according to friends as well as his own Facebook profile.
“He was a sweet kid, you know, and he always made sure to put others before himself, and never, that I saw, had a frown on his face. He was always smiling, he was always up, he was always positive. When it came to game day he was always excited. He was a good athlete, you know, great friend,” said Camdon McGowan, a lifelong friend and teammate with the Pell City Panthers.
McGowan says his father lived next door to Kaden’s grandmother and he used to play with Kaden and his twin brother when they were all younger. McGowan is a senior at PCHS, three years older than Kaden.
“The way we were raised, you know, is always, never take nothing off nobody, but don’t start anything. So you know, he just, he always stood up for himself and his brother did the same,” McGowan said.
Funeral services for Kaden have not been announced.
