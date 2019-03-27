More than a dozen animals die in house fire near Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, AL (WBRC) - A man who’s spent years helping animals in need is hurting and needs help himself. He lost his new home and 17 animals in a fire.
Shane Ricks’ mobile home is gutted. He lives on a farm just past Sylacauga. We’re told the home caught fire Monday night and burned in minutes.
17 dogs and cats were killed. 5 were foster animals at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, where Shane works.
Devon kept going back for animals and finally had to break a window to keep from being burned.
"Both of them were injured trying to get animals out. They lost their pets and it is hard to describe just how much pain everybody is in," Allison Black Cornelius with GBHS said.
Ricks and his girlfriend Devon are missing one of their dogs that survived the fire. Shane says she is blind and ran behind the woods when the fire started.
Ricks’ coworkers and friends say he has spent his whole life helping take care of and rehab animals in need.
GBHS has set up a GoFundMe for Ricks and his girlfriend. Click here to go to that page if you’d like to help.
