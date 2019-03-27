Mayor committed to more healthy food options for Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The mayor is committed to getting what he calls more healthy food to residents all over Birmingham. In some areas that have been called food deserts, that is not always an option.
At the city council meeting Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin said their plan is basically three levels. One is limiting places that offer junk food such as dollar stores from spreading in parts of Birmingham. The other is to change regulations to allow other stores to sale produce in neighborhoods that may may not have much food choices.
The mayor wants to see more grocery store options in these communities. But three grocery stores have already told the mayor no because those communities don’t fit their criteria.
“Many neighborhoods in Birmingham have not qualified. We need to look around and see what exceptions they can create. Or what the city can do to offset that index where neighborhood areas are not meeting those requirements,” Woodfin said.
So far the mayor has not brought back to the council an ordinance to limit the creations of those dollar stores, but the mayor said he will visit home headquarters of grocery store operations to convince them to locate in those food desert locations.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.