Man arrested after allegedly attacking north Alabama woman with croquet mallet

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Madison man who was out on bond for attempted murder was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman with a croquet mallet.
Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office report 37-year-old Mauricia Corbett is charged with assault.
On March 17, a woman was transported to Huntsville Hospital with with numerous facial fractures and lacerations.
She told investigators that she had been assaulted by Corbett and two other suspects that attacked her with two wooden croquet mallets.
At this time, Corbett is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $5,000 bond, but that bond was revoked due to previous charges.
Back in July 2018, Corbett was arrested for shooting a woman on Hatchett Road East. Investigators say the woman ran to a gas station for help and Corbett later surrendered.
Corbett was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.