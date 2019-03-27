5K planned to help Birmingham police officers injured in the line of duty

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Major efforts are underway to help two Birmingham police officers injured in the line of duty.
"Any officer working that day could’ve been dispatched to work the accident on the interstate and it was him. Unfortunately, he was injured and we have to support him,” said Sgt. Johnny Williams with Birmingham Police.
Williams is describing an accident that left 39-year-old Birmingham Police Officer Tekulve Bowden severely injured. Officer Bowden was struck by a car while he was assisting drivers who had wrecked on I-59 northbound near Roebuck Parkway in November 2018. He has undergone 13 surgeries.
“He is struggling right now to maintain his leg from amputation. So, he’s going to need transportation and we are looking to getting him a handicap accessible van to get back-and-forth. That’s our main goal right now, because he has many medical appointments,” explained Williams.
Bowden’s injuries have prevented him from getting back to his daily duties with the East Precinct Patrol Division.
In January, the department was struck with another tragedy when 27-year old Officer Lucas Allums was shot while assisting in the arrest of two vehicle burglary suspects. Sergeant Wytasha Carter was fatally wounded during the same incident. Officer Allums is back on the job performing light desk duties.
“Both of those officers have opportunities to work extra jobs, but they can do that right now with their condition. It’s physical and financial. So, we want to do what we can as a department because a lot of our officers understand that and want to come together and help,” continued Williams.
That help includes the community. The “Children of Slain Police Officers” is organizing the “BPD Injured Officers 5K." It’s a race to raise money for officers injured in the line of duty. Participants can run, walk, or ride their bicycles. It starts at Railroad Park and will end at BPD headquarters with a carnival.
“It’s that time of year where people are going to want to get out and about around the spring time running and walking, biking. So, why not do it for a good cause and come together as a community and help these two officers,” said Williams.
The 5K is scheduled for Saturday, April 20. The start time is 8 a.m. It’s $30 to participate.
