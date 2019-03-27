Indycar drivers have fun at Top Golf ahead of Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Get ready race fans - the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama is a week and half away.
Indycar driver Colton Herta and his team owner George Steinbrenner enjoyed some time away from the race track hitting golf balls at Top Golf in Birmingham Wednesday.
Herta, who’s 18-years-old, won his first Indycar race this past weekend making him the youngest driver ever to win a race. He says he’s excited to race at Barber Motorsports next weekend with drivers he’s idolized.
The Honda Grand Prix of Alabama is April 5-7 at Barber Motorsports. This is the tenth anniversary for the event. There will be nine races and five series over the weekend.
For ticket information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.