Heart Gallery Alabama: Dallas

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Dallas, born January 2004, is an energetic, inquisitive boy who loves to be outdoors. He loves animals, music, playing video games, flying his drone, and swimming. Dallas is good at drawing and likes to build with Legos. He enjoys camping and fishing. Dallas does best when he has a structured environment and is in a routine.
Dallas is well-mannered, loving, giving, and loves to share. Dallas enjoys going to various different camps during the summer. Dallas would like a forever family who enjoys outdoor activities and has animals. He needs a family that is able to provide consistency, one-on-one attention, and a structured environment where he is given clear expectations and clear consequences. He would benefit from a patient and nurturing family.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.