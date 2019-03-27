Former JeffCo deputy arrested for possession of obscene material

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say one of their former deputies has been arrested on charges of possession of obscene material.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated 56-year-old Phillip Wayne Humphries and he has been arrested.
When Humphries learned of the investigation, he resigned from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office where he worked since 1989.
Humphries is being held on a $15,000 bond.
No other details are currently available.
