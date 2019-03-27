Fairfield councilor has plan for blight

FAIRFIELD, AL (WBRC) - It began as an effort to adopt roads and pick up litter here and there, but it quickly changed.
“Now what happened was I ended up talking to the president of all the neighborhood association presidents and we started talking. He said, Cynthia, you really might want to get the pastors to help us with our abandoned house problems,” says Fairfield City Councilwoman McDowell.
Realizing they could make a bigger impact, McDowell reached out to 25 pastors, asking them to buy dilapidated properties and either demolish them or fix them up. McDowell hopes to fix up the area and restore community pride.
“We have a lot of adult children who have moved away. They’re not necessarily interested in coming back home,” says McDowell.
“I think it’s one of the most important steps when you can involve all the citizens together, regardless of whatever affiliation you may have or whatever ideologies you may have, but just coming together as one and one unit,” says Greater Lily Star Baptist Church Pastor Luther Jenkins.
Pastor Luther Jenkins says his congregation is all for it. And Pastor Rodney Dillard, Sr. has already put an idea in motion, saying there are several properties they’re interested in purchasing to use as part of their ministry.
“We are currently in a food desert and so we have a hothouse that we grow food in, and we need expanded area in order to plant more vegetables and fruits in order to provide to the citizens of the community,” says Dillard, pastor of Miles Chapel CME Church.
Getting rid of vagrants, rodents and just plain eyesores, McDowell hopes this will turn the city around, giving Fairfield a much needed shot in the arm.
“’Cause nobody wants to live next to an abandoned home. When they see a number of those homes have been torn down, you’ll have a number of people that will be interested in coming back into our city to live,” says McDowell.
There is a process when dealing with blighted houses. With some, the city has to track down the owners who have so many days to respond, but McDowell says they are working with their city attorney to figure out a plan.
