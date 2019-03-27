Etowah County Sheriff denies allegations made in ethics complaints

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Sheriff of Etowah County denies any unethical conduct after a former reserve deputy files complaints with the state ethics commission.
Those complaints allege Jonathon Horton asked several reserve deputies--unpaid volunteers--not to return to the Sheriff’s office because they supported the previous sheriff Todd Entrekin, in last year’s primary election. Horton unseated Entrekin in the Republican primary. There were no Democratic opponents.
Horton says he would never dismiss anyone for that reason, and says several of his top staff supported Entrekin, even two people who got promoted.
“Loyalty’s hard to come by, so just because someone supported someone else is not a reason to get rid of them. And I would never do that. These people decided, for whatever reasons, to not continue to be a member. And I hate that,” Horton said. “Certainly that’s been their choice, and I respect that.”
Horton says four reserves left the unit after last year’s primary, but before he was sworn in. He says after his swearing-in ceremony, another reserve left, and another was told his specific services were no longer needed.
“Only one’s been asked to leave, that’s the most recent one. And that was for reasons that affected morale of the entire organization,” said Horton. “They’d become disheartened about some things that I can’t speak about. But they were doing some contractual services. It was a professional decision that saved the county money. And there was a safety issue.”
Horton says the ethics complaints apparently arose over that particular instance.
The man who apparently filed all of the complaints, former reserve deputy Harvey Martin, has not returned our message requesting comment, or copies of the ethics complaints.
