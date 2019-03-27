Effective or Inefficient: The debate over School Resource Officers

Canady points to NASRO’s own research report, compiled in the wake of criticism of SROs, to defend his position that carefully selected and properly trained SROs are extremely effective at gathering intelligence and preventing violent crime. Canady notes that the SRO in Parkland, Florida, did not receive training from their association. However, in the aftermath of that massacre, multiple SROs prevented major attacks but did not receive the same publicity. At it’s annual conference in 2018, NASRO recognized two such officers, James Long of Florida, and Blaine Gaskill of Maryland.