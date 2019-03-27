Cemetery in Dolomite closes temporarily due to finanical issues

DOLOMITE, AL (WBRC) - Someone who works at a local funeral home posted on Facebook about getting a call from Dynasty Gardens Tuesday saying they are closing. The cemetery in Dolomite tells us it’s only temporary.
The owner says she is going through some sort of financial problems right now with family members so the cemetery will not be accepting any new pre-need policies for funerals and burials for at least a month.
Dynasty Gardens is just off Edwards Street.
We spoke with people who are responsible for the cemetery’s upkeep. They say if you have family members buried there, you shouldn’t worry about them.
“I want to assure everyone that you trusted your loved ones to be right here at Dynasty Gardens and it will be taken care of. You will have no problems at all,” William Duncan who works closely with the cemetery owner said.
Duncan says he and others will continue making sure the grass is cut at the cemetery. He’s hoping Dynasty Gardens will be back in full operation soon.
