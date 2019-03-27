Birmingham PD getting new software to predict when and where crime will happen

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - For some, it may sound like science fiction. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council gave the police department the green light to spend almost $60,000 on a computer program to predict where crime could happen.
It is called Pred-Pro and it’s from a company located in California. The idea: put in the latest information concerning crime for the last five years. From there, you could have an idea where and when a crime could take place.
The computer program will put in those facts. The Pred-Pro predictive crime services will show results where police officers need to patrol: when, where, and how long.
This is just one of several steps Chief Smith is taking to bring down crime. The chief stresses it will take several initiatives, not just one computer program. The officers will start their day with a program of what they need to do and what boxes they need to check.
“You give an individual car a mission for that day. Along with normal call for service, letting them know they need to spend certain times in these areas to reduce crime and to have an impact on the community,” Chief Smith said.
The Pred-Pro Predictive Services program should be up and running in about 30 days. Smith said he believes it will take more than just one year to determine if this program is helping to bring down crime or not.
