Birmingham councilman critical of housing authority over shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham city councilors are asking hard questions about why the housing authority didn’t act sooner to protect residents at Marks Village public housing after two people were hurt in a shooting.
The Birmingham Housing Authority has announced plans to close two entrances to the public housing apartments to cut down on how residents could get in and out.
Councilman Steven Hoyt criticized the housing authority for not acting on the council’s request to close roads more than a year ago. Mayor Woodfin said the process takes time.
“Do we believe this can deter some crime when you have an area to escape in a certain area after they commit a crime because there is too many entrance points? Yes,” Mayor Woodfin said.
But Hoyt said the housing authority should have acted quicker.
“The shootings and killings that have taken place over the last two years have been epidemic proportions,” Hoyt said.
The Birmingham Police said Tuesday because of where the shooting happened Monday, closing those entrances and exits would not have helped.
