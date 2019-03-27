Birmingham city council approves new storm water ordinance

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Flooding has been a problem for Birmingham neighborhoods for a while. On Tuesday, the city council approved a new storm water ordinance for new developments or re-developments.
Still, some on the council wanted more done to prevent flooding in existing communities. That’s what some on the city council said today. They know it’s a problem in Birmingham, but this ordinance does not affect existing subdivisions or neighborhoods but city leaders do believe it will make a difference.
The council spent several hours of discussion on the ordinance. Many people have complained about flooding in their communities. But this ordinance says developers must make sure their new subdivisions or re-developing of an area meet standards to handle excessive rain.
There is no fee with the ordinance or demand that homeowners associations must form, but city leaders believe it will help cut down on an already existing problem when we have a lot of rain.
“This year in particular, we have had a lot of rainfall. It’s been a very wet year and the small storms are causing a flooding issue. Not the big ones we plan for. So with this ordinance, we are controlling the smaller, one, two three year storms that is really causing us a drainage problems at this time,” George Putman, Chief Engineer for the city of Birmingham said.
The city was under the gun to get something done. ADEM which oversees storm water regulations has demanded Birmingham come up with a new ordinance or face being fined.
