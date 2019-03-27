Alabaster apartment complex continues to fail safety inspection

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) - New trouble for the Alabaster apartment complex that had to temporarily evict tenants when fire inspectors gave them a failing grade.
Now those same inspectors say some of those buildings remain too unsafe to live in.
A lot of work is being done at the Wellington Manor Apartments, but it seems there is more to be done.
The Alabaster Fire Department rechecked seven more buildings, but those did not pass inspection.
Chief Tim Love says management needs to address issues with fire walls and the monitoring system that actually alerts the department if there is a fire.
Love says in those seven buildings, the sprinkler system was fixed.
“Notification, early detection, suppression notification - all of those things work together to protect the occupant so it has to be prepared 100 percent or the building will not pass,” Chief Love explains.
Chief Love says even after the buildings clear the inspection, folks that live here are welcome to call the fire department to come inspect inside the apartment to make sure everything is safe.
WBRC has tried to contact the apartment complex for a comment on the story but we have been unable to get in contact with them.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.