Veterans and community organization seek food donations for homeless vets

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - On Friday at 9:00 a.m., members of VFW Post 6022 will meet at The Moose Lodge in Tuscaloosa to load up the food that has been collected for the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Homeless Veterans Pantry.
They’re asking people to drop off food at either location before Friday. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the Moose Lodge after 4 p.m. They can be delivered to the VFW Post on Thursday after 4 p.m.
Representatives of the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will meet with reps from VFW Post 6022 and the Moose Lodge at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, to accept the collected food items.
The Moose Lodge is located at 201 25th Avenue East in Tuscaloosa.
