UA looking to help with math teacher turnover in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Right now, the University of Alabama (UA) is looking to recruit math teachers in the Tuscaloosa area to participate in a new grant project.
The National Science Foundation awarded the University of Alabama a $2.85 million grant for their master teacher fellowship program this summer. The goal is to boost math education in the Tuscaloosa area. And that starts with the teachers and improving their teaching skills when it comes to math.
Tuscaloosa areas teachers grades 6-12 are eligible to apply. A UA mathematics education associate professor said there’s a high turnover of math teachers in the Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County area.
Teachers who participate in the project will receive an annual salary of about $13,000 to help with tuition towards a master’s degree, giving them an incentive to possibly stay and teach math in our local schools.
“Our primary outcome is not the teachers. Our primary outcome is ultimately the students. We’d love to ultimately work with 24 teachers in this grant that will be a shared partner with us. It can easily disrupt student learning in what would be expected if you’re changing over visions every year. If you’re changing teachers every year,” said Dr. Jeremy Zelkowski, University of Alabama Mathematics Education Associate Professor. The grant will run five to six years.
For teachers who are interested, submit a complete application packet, including aspects of their careers in which you’d like to excel and take on leadership roles that can be performed in the classroom. Applications and additional information can be found at the project’s startup website.
