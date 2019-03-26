Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue safety issues reminder after trash fires burn two homes

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa firefighters had a busy month responding to woods and trash related fires. Things heated up in the past two weeks when sheds and mobile homes have been damaged, including one owned by Jessica Holloway.
“I come out and this whole side of my shed is just blazed up. There’s just nothing I could do," Holloway said.
She didn’t know how quickly a trash fire could get out of control until it destroyed two of her sheds and burned part of her mobile home.
“We had been burning trash all day. Then it burned down and we put a few things on it again and it started back up that night,” Holloway expressed.
That fire happened early Monday morning. Tuesday, we found her looking at what she lost. Some things appear irreplaceable.
“My pictures of my three sisters who passed. Everything with my boyfriend that’s passed, all that I have in there,” Holloway said through tears.
Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue issued a reminder Tuesday that burning trash is against the law in the city and the police jurisdiction, but recently they seem to be on the rise.
“In the last two weeks, we’ve had 7 of these type fires, 2 of which have damaged structures,” according to Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith.
Firefighters also warned people to have something to put a fire out, like a water hose, fie extinguisher, or dirt and shovel, if it gets out of control. Holloway didn’t when a trash fire spread to her home.
“If I had a fire extinguisher I could have saved it,” Holloway reflected.
None of the trash fires reported so far this year have resulted in any injuries or deaths in Tuscaloosa.
