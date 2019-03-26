Small chance for rain possible in East Alabama Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday! We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 50s. All of the storms that formed yesterday evening have moved out of the area. We will deal with a mostly cloudy sky today with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. It will be breezy today with north winds at 10-15 mph. A disturbance in Georgia could produce some light showers in parts of East Alabama along the Alabama/Georgia border this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, most locations in Central Alabama will stay dry.
First Alert for Wonderful Weather: Get ready for plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s for both days. Should be beautiful weather. Pollen count is extremely high for trees, so you might want to limit your outdoor activities if you are sensitive to the pollen.
Next Big Thing: Our next rainmaker will likely develop Saturday evening into Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible during this time frame. We’ll likely trend drier and cooler Sunday evening with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s.
Early Next Week: The long range models are showing differences for early next week. The GFS keeps us soggy and wet next Monday and Tuesday while the European model keeps the rain to our south. We’ll introduce a few shower chances for early next week, but the confidence on seeing rain remains low. If we trend drier, don’t be surprised if low temperatures trend colder too. I still think it is too early to plant your garden. It isn’t unusual to see cold spells late March and early April.
