Small chance for rain possible in East Alabama Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday! We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 50s. All of the storms that formed yesterday evening have moved out of the area. We will deal with a mostly cloudy sky today with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. It will be breezy today with north winds at 10-15 mph. A disturbance in Georgia could produce some light showers in parts of East Alabama along the Alabama/Georgia border this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, most locations in Central Alabama will stay dry.