Mountain Brook’s Trendon Watford named Mr. Basketball for 2nd straight year

MONTGOMERY, AL (WBRC) - For the second straight year, Mountain Brook 5-star forward Trendon Watford takes home the title of Mr. Basketball for the state of Alabama.
Watford is currently in Atlanta for the McDonald's All-American game on Wednesday and was not able to attend Tuesday's banquet in Montgomery.
Watford is uncommitted and will announce his decision on April 20th at the Jordan Brand Classic in Las Vegas. His top choices include LSU, Memphis, Alabama, Indiana, and Duke.
