House fire investigation turned over to state

HELENA, AL (WBRC) - Investigators were out looking through the damage to a home on Saddlewood Drive near Helena on Tuesday. They are trying to determine what caused the fire Monday evening. The state has now taken over that investigation.
The Helena Fire Department responded to the call Monday around 9 p.m. and worked the scene until about 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
In their investigation, they found that this home is under construction and has been for years.
Chief Peter Valenti with Helena Fire Department says they also determined that the home is right outside of Helena city limits which is why the investigation has been turned over to the state and Jefferson County.
“They went through every little nook and cranny. They had some dogs out here earlier sniffing around to see if they could smell any accelerants,” Valenti explains.
Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire. The neighbor behind the home did receive a little bit of property damage to their fence, but other than that their homes were OK as well.
