Cooler than normal the rest of Tuesday

Next Big Thing: Our next rainmaker will likely develop Saturday evening into Sunday. The exact timing could change and so be sure to keep up with this forecast as we get new information. Rain and storms are mainly going to impact the state late on Saturday and linger into the first part of Sunday. Strong storms may be possible but it depends on timing. Temperatures will take a nose dive on Sunday. Temperatures will go from the 70s on Saturday to about 60 degrees for a high on Sunday.