Cooler than normal the rest of Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Clouds are abundant, especially east, and holding back temperatures a bit. Winds will continue to flow from the north and temperatures will climb to the lower 60s, which is below normal for this time of year. A disturbance in Georgia looks to retrograde and bring a chance for isolated showers and storms to areas east of a line from Centre to Talladega to Rockford after 5 p.m. I don’t expect any severe weather with the storms that develop.
The weather makes a nice turn around starting tomorrow and looks fantastic to end the week. Temperatures will be back in the 70s by Thursday and dry weather will persist.
Next Big Thing: Our next rainmaker will likely develop Saturday evening into Sunday. The exact timing could change and so be sure to keep up with this forecast as we get new information. Rain and storms are mainly going to impact the state late on Saturday and linger into the first part of Sunday. Strong storms may be possible but it depends on timing. Temperatures will take a nose dive on Sunday. Temperatures will go from the 70s on Saturday to about 60 degrees for a high on Sunday.
A FIRST ALERT for possible frost early next week. Model data shows lows in the 30s and so it’s still not a good idea to plant or bring out sensitive plants.
