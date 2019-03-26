Children turn out for Disaster Preparedness Day in Gadsden

GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) - Some Etowah County children spent part of their spring break learning about disaster preparedness.
Children who were out of school today went to Downtown Gadsden for Disaster Preparedness Day, coordinated by the Gadsden-Etowah EMA.
Children spent the day visiting with representatives of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Gadsden Fire and Police, Alabama Power, and a number of other agencies. The Sheriff’s office mounted posse was on hand, for instance, and children were able to pet their horses. Children were also allowed to see inside Gadsden police cars and an ambulance.
Children were given maps to each of the stations, and not only picked up goodies at each station but got their maps stamped as well.
“They visit each station and receive a stamp for each station that they go to, each lesson of preparedness that they learned,” says Breonna Cole, public information officer for the Gadsden-Etowah EMA. “And then they’re able to turn that card back in for some free food, a free hot dog and some chips, and also a chance to win some great door prizes.”
The Humane Society of Etowah County, the state EMA, and the state health department are also among those who turned out to take part.
Disaster Preparedness Day is usually held during spring break. This is the third year for the event, always held along Broad Street in Downtown Gadsden.
