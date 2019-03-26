Center Point woman homeless after fire; landlord accuses her of arson

CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) - A Center Point woman claims her landlord tossed her out on the street because her Parkway Villa apartment caught fire twice in two weeks.
The cause of the second fire has not been determined and is still under investigation, according to Chief Gene Coleman of the Center Point Fire Department; however, the landlord and the tenant are blaming each other.
We spoke to Shavon Warren from a hotel room provided by the Red Cross just hours after her apartment caught fire for the second time.
"How can you just throw somebody out on the street after they have lost everything," Warren said. "I've been at a total loss."
Warren said after the second fire, the property manager called police and blamed her of arson.
"The police officer said, 'so, you like to start fires’," Warren recalled.
Warren lived at the complex for a little more than a month.
She maintains she did not set the fires.
Warren said she did not have any warrants. Police also took her to get food after the fire. It’s the second time in a week a fire has happened at the property.
The first fire happened on Tuesday. Warren and 20 neighbors were displaced.
Warren said the fire started in a separate unit and spread to her unit. Warren also claims she was at work when the first fire started. All displaced residents were moved to new units. Warren’s new unit, she claimed, was riddled with electrical and plumbing problems. After only three days in the new unit, Warren claimed she woke to smoke coming from an electrical box. Center Point Fire Department condemned the unit.
Warren said her landlord then told her they had nowhere to put her and her lease was void immediately.
We spoke to John Marti, VP of operations with Hammond Residential Group, the owner of the property. "It's coincidental that this has happened twice in her locations,” said Marti. “I'm not risking a third time."
Marti says the fires are suspicious and they are waiting for the Fire Marshall to finish the investigation. Warren lost everything in the fires. She also claims she lost her job over the weekend.
Warren is now looking for housing and a new job. If you would like to help, send Brittany Dionne an email at bdionne@wbrc.com.
