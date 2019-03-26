Birmingham Iron launches fitness program for children

Birmingham Iron launches fitness program for children
By Bakari Savage | March 26, 2019 at 9:53 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 9:53 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham Iron players are showing the youngest members of our community how to “Forge On” with physical fitness through the IRON Kids program. Running back Trent Richardson is the spokesperson.

The goal is to help children get in shape with 24 exercises in 60-minutes. To do so, the team is hosting pre-registered children at Legion Field Tuesday, March 26, 2019. This is the team’s way to help with fight childhood obesity in Alabama.

You can see the exercises here and learn more about Birmingham’s addition to the Alliance of American Football here.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.