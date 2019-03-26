Birmingham Iron launches fitness program for children

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Birmingham Iron players are showing the youngest members of our community how to “Forge On” with physical fitness through the IRON Kids program. Running back Trent Richardson is the spokesperson.
The goal is to help children get in shape with 24 exercises in 60-minutes. To do so, the team is hosting pre-registered children at Legion Field Tuesday, March 26, 2019. This is the team’s way to help with fight childhood obesity in Alabama.
