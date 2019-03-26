Birmingham housing authority working to eliminate a dozen entry points in Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting in the Gate City community that left two people injured. It happened at Georgia Road and Kimberly Avenue. Someone shot a woman while she sat in her car. An 18-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet.
Housing Authority CEO Michael Lundy said they’re working to put an end to the violent incidents like the shooting that happened in Gate City Monday afternoon.
In just a few weeks, the Housing Authority Birmingham District (HABD) will close a dozen entrance and exit points inside the Gate City Housing Community.
"What it will do is permit the public safety officers to better manage and patrol the community,” explained Lundy.
With the help of ALDOT, they're putting in concrete barriers, blocking those entrance and exit points.
"If there is some type of activity on the backside of the site and the public safety officer is in the front side of the site, they can easily escape through one of the current entry points and exit points and when we close that down it will restrict the ability to enter and exit the community in a vehicle,” continued Lundy.
Most of the closures will happen along Kimberly Avenue where Monday’s shooting took place and Interlaken Avenue. The response has been mixed.
"It should help. I think it will stop down some of the violence,” said one neighbor.
"I want them to make it so it’s easy for us to live out here,” said another neighbor.
Lundy said the city is currently installing shot spotter technology and cameras that can read the license plates on cars.
