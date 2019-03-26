Birmingham continuing to work on crime reduction plan

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - On Saturday night, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the Smithfield community while standing near a car wash.
Police do not know if it was random or targeted. "At this point, we’re not quite sure. We know there were several people in the area when the shot was fired,” said Sgt. Johnny Williams, Birmingham Police’s public information officer.
Investigators have even fewer answers for another homicide that happened not far away and less than 3 hours later. “We know that the victim was found lying in a grassy area in the breezeway of the apartments,” said Williams.
Those two homicides, those two lives lost, bring the total number of homicides in Birmingham to 22. At this same point in 2018, there were 21.
The difference this year is Birmingham is currently in the midst of active campaign to end violent crime.
“We have been de-sensitized to gun violence,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin, at a February 28 press conference announcing his peace campaign.
Williams adds while there is still a lot of planning going on, the department has already made adjustments.
“We’ve also changed some shifts in terms of the patrol times, and also overlapping shifts,” Williams said.
That means at certain times, there are more officers on the streets.
The department is also beefing up the number of people investigating crimes.
“At first, we had limited resources in our division for detectives, so they were trying to investigate so many cases. Now they have a lot of assistance in place to help them out with these investigations,” said Williams.
Police and city officials alike will be the first to tell you that this is not going to be an overnight fix.
Williams adds that right now they are finishing putting together all the pieces to the puzzle so that they can deploy their full strategy in the near future.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.