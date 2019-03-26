ALDOT starts Tuscaloosa road safety project Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - ALDOT will begin working Tuesday to extend the left turn lane on Skyland Boulevard onto Old Greensboro Road.
A spokesman believes it will improve safety and traffic at that intersection.
“Especially during rushing hour or peak times, it can certainly get backed up. This is our way of improving that area by extending the left turn lane,” ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams explained.
McWilliams said the work is needed to stop traffic from backing up past the turn lane and onto Skyland.
But drivers like Chris Hallman are skeptical. “It’s another road project in Tuscaloosa right now,” Hallman complained.
The project also calls for eventually closing the Highway 69 southbound left turn lane and the left turn lane onto Old Greensboro Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for about two weeks.
ALDOT will monitor the flow of traffic here and adjust traffic signals to ease congestion until the work is finished.
Motorists should use caution and expect possible delays in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes. Northbound traffic should consider Bear Creek Road to Highway 215 or US-82, while southbound traffic should consider 35th Street to Greensboro Avenue or 35th Street to Kauloosa Avenue onto Highway 69.
