Alabama gets an 'F' for school drinking water
A newly released report by the Environment America Research & Policy Center grading 32 states’ policies for addressing lead in school drinking water has given Alabama a failing grade. (Source: Pixabay)
March 26, 2019 at 2:44 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 2:45 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The state of Alabama has received a failing grade for its efforts to remove lead from school drinking water.

That grade comes from an Environment America Research and Policy Center study that looked at lead testing policies for 31 states.

Alabama and 21 other states received an 'F' based on laws and policies related to lead in school drinking water.

If you’re interested in reading the study in its entirety, it’s available in the PDF below:

This browser does not support inline PDFs. Please click to download and view the PDF: Download PDF

