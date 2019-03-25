Work Week Forecast: Possible strong storms Monday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There will be more gorgeous weather this week, but Monday won’t be one of those pretty days.
Weakening storms will move in from Mississippi around your morning commute, but that’s not the wet weather to worry about. In the afternoon, between 1 and 7 p.m., heavy storms that could produce damaging straight-line winds are expected to pass through our area.
The good news, especially if you aren’t enjoying the beach or mountains like many are for Spring Break, is the rest of the week should be beautiful. Temperatures will increase as the week continues, with highs Thursday and beyond reaching the low 70s.
If you’ve traveled to the Gulf or mountains for Spring Break, watch above for Wes’ forecast for your vacation.
