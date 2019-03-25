Storm rips roof off downtown Clanton business

A photo from viewer Ann Messer Glasscock shows a view looking down on the damage in downtown Clanton where a storm ripped the roof off a barbershop.
By John Shryock and WSFA Staff | March 25, 2019 at 5:35 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 8:09 PM

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The roof of a barbershop in downtown Clanton was ripped off during storms that are moving through Alabama Monday evening.

Monday’s severe weather is not supportive of tornadoes, but could support a risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. That appears to be the case in Chilton County.

Damage in downtown Clanton after storms moved through Monday evening. The large debris seen is the roof of a local barbershop.
According to Chilton County EMA Director Derrick Wright, damage in the downtown area of Clanton appears to be from straight line winds. There was no word on any injuries.

A photo from viewer Lisa McKee showed a downtown Clanton street with debris, including the roof of a local barbershop sitting in the roadway. The damage is on 2nd Avenue North.

Damage in downtown Clanton after storms moved through Monday evening. The large debris seen is the roof of a local barbershop.
Another viewer, Chelita Moran, said she was in the gym across the street when “all of a sudden the roof is in the street. I was scared to death,” she said.

Chelita Moran snapped this photo of a barber shop's roof in the road in downtown Clanton.
Chilton County E-911 has reports of pea-sized hail in the downtown Clanton area.

Pea Size Hail in downtown Clanton

Posted by Chilton County E-9-1-1 on Monday, March 25, 2019

Alabama Power reports, as of 8 p.m., service interruptions for approximately 2,400 customers. Most are in Chilton County (1,380) while there are about 350 outages in Elmore County. Elmore County’s EMA director Keith Barnett advises there have been six reports of trees down, stretching from Titus to Red Hill. Photos show hail in the county as well.

