Shooting investigation underway in Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting Monday afternoon in the Gate City neighborhood.
Authorities say a currently unidentified adult female was injured by gunfire while sitting in her car at the corner of Georgia Road and Kimberly Avenue.
Police say a suspect drove past in an SUV and began shooting.
The victim in that shooting was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police call serious injuries.
We’re also told another person - a currently unidentified 18-year-old - was grazed by a bullet in that incident before going to their residence nearby.
No other details are currently available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.