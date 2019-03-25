Pelham working to fix mold issue in city hall

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) - The city of Pelham is working quickly to address mold problems at city hall.
After several tests, air quality experts have determined there is elevated levels of mold in the air.
In the process, they also found the roof was leaking and hail damage.
They have a contractor scheduled to arrive Tuesday to look at the roof issues.
So it looks like city hall is going to be vacant longer than anticipated.
For now, city leaders are looking for a space to house city employees so that they are all under one roof. Right now they are divided between the police station and the water works building.
But the city says since they are going to be out of their building for longer than they would like, in order to best serve citizens, they would like a space where everyone can be in one building.
