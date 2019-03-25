Lubbock snow cone vendor proving why different is awesome

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock business owner is proving that being different is awesome. Nick’s shaved Ice Paradise’s slogan, “differently awesome” is posted on a sign on the front of their truck, referring to their employees. Nick’s only hires people with disabilities or special needs.
19 years ago, Bruce Bussell came up with the idea for the snow cone stand, and just recently that dream became a reality when the mobile snow cone stand opened its windows to customers. He explained that he named the business after his son, Nicholas. “When he was 2, I realized that his functioning level meant that he probably would never be able to hold a regular job. So, I got the idea that someday we would do a shaved ice business.”
Bussell said he wanted to provide jobs that were accommodating and safe for his employees. Currently, he has 7 employees. They’re only open on weekends until the end of the school year. Two or three employees will work a day shift at a time.
On Saturday, Tylor and Victoria were working at Nick’s. Tylor was the cashier, and Victoria ran the machine that shaved the ice.
Tylor said that he has Asperger’s and his favorite part about working there is the interaction with customers.
Victoria was shy during the interview but said she likes getting paid and her favorite flavor is Dreamsicle.
Bussell said that customers who visit Nick’s will enjoy their “differently awesome” snow cones and staff.
“A lot of people have a lot of fun when they come out and meet the guys, how much fun it is to be around these guys. And also, just to watch them work. And for these guys to feel like they’re productive. Because they are productive. And that’s important.”
Bussell is currently a teacher in Lubbock. At the end of the school year, he will retire from teaching to run Nick’s full time. Nick’s is looking for more places to park and sell snow cones this summer. To set up a location, or for more information about Nick’s Shaved Ice Paradise, you can find their website here or their Facebook here.
