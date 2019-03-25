Iron fall to Memphis in overtime heartbreaker 31-25

Quarterback Brandon Silvers was the hero for Memphis (2-5), despite the Express recently signing former Texas A&M, NFL and CFL QB Johnny Manziel. It was Silvers that led the offense on a 2-minute drill down 25-17, finding Ryan Horn for the score and Brandon Barnes on the 2-point conversion to tie the game with 24 seconds remaining. In overtime, following three incompletions and a sack for the Iron, Silvers connected with Daniel Williams on the Express’ second play for the 10-yard game-winner.