Fultondale extends hotel/motel moratorium

FULTONDALE, AL (WBRC) - The city of Fultondale has extended its moratorium on building permits for new motels and hotels.
If you drive through the city regularly, you can see work underway on the ninth and latest motel coming to the city. The Home2 Suites by Hilton should open in about three months.
“Anytime you have hotels, your primary concern is occupancy. If you build a hotel, are the people going to rent the rooms. And we have been very successful with that in Fultondale,” Mayor Jim Lowery said.
Lowery and the city work with their current hotel owners to ensure they will succeed because that means attracting more business for the area.
“Every time we build a hotel, we have been able to acquire new eateries. Restaurants that like to locate near the hotels. They compliment each other,” Lowery said.
Kaitlin Sanders’ mother is the general manager at Whataburger. Spring break has added to their customers and people staying at nearby hotels. Sanders said it’s a good relationship.
“The growing community for Fultondale with these brand new hotels popping up is absolutely wonderful. It’s positive impact,” Sanders said.
Hotels and motels succeeding is also good for the city.
“We use the lodging tax for public safety. We are able to have better fire equipment, police equipment because we have the hotels,” Lowery said.
The mayor said he will meet with representatives of the motel and hotel industry in about a year to see if the moratorium should be lifted.
