FIRST ALERT: Strong or severe storms could form Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - One round of rain is pretty much over with, and by 2 p.m. the second round of showers develop. Showers will grow upscale into storms and a few could be strong or severe. The primary threat today is hail that could be up to golf ball size. Damaging winds are possible, but not the main threat and the tornado threat is very low today too.
The activity should exit east of I-65 by 5 p.m. and exit east Alabama by 7 p.m. I recommend just going ahead and putting the car in the garage and tilting patio glass tables on their side just in case severe hail occurs. Cooler air settles back in and temperatures drop below normal again by tomorrow.
We will have clouds around tomorrow, a small shower chance southeast, breezy conditions and temperatures climbing from the 40s to the lower 60s. Temperatures look to moderate again starting on Wednesday and lingering through the first part of the weekend. Our next system looks to arrive late on Saturday in the form of rain and we may be grazed by another system on Sunday.
Frosty air looks to return early next week and so it’s still not a good idea to set out sensitive plants. Our average last freeze date is April 1, but we can still be chilly later than that. Make sure you have download our free WBRC First Alert Weather app. It will notify you if a warning or weather hazard is moving into your area. We will also update the app to make sure you have the latest weather information.
Fingers crossed that storms behave today.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.