First Alert: Potential to see severe storms Monday

First Alert For Severe Storms This Evening: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk (two out of five threat) for severe storms for parts of Central Alabama today. The main threat will likely be damaging winds and large hail. Tornado threat looks extremely low but not zero. The air mass will likely recover from the morning round of showers and begin to destabilize. The extra energy will likely help spark up additional storms this afternoon and evening (2-9 p.m.). A few of the storms could become supercells (discrete, individual storms), but the main threat will be large hail and damaging winds of 60 mph. Storms that form today will move to the east-southeast with time. By late tonight, most of the storms should be out of here. Main concern for severe storms will be along and south of I-20/59.