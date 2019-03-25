First Alert: Potential to see severe storms Monday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Monday! We are starting off the day warm and muggy with temperatures in the 50s and in a few spots in the 60s. We are dealing with a mostly cloudy sky as we wait for the arrival of our next cold front. A line of weakening showers and a few storms will move through Central Alabama this morning. It could produce some wet roadways during the morning hours. The line will continue to weaken, and we’ll begin to dry out late this morning and into the early afternoon hours. More storms could develop this afternoon and evening and a few storms could be strong and severe. Highs climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
First Alert For Severe Storms This Evening: The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk (two out of five threat) for severe storms for parts of Central Alabama today. The main threat will likely be damaging winds and large hail. Tornado threat looks extremely low but not zero. The air mass will likely recover from the morning round of showers and begin to destabilize. The extra energy will likely help spark up additional storms this afternoon and evening (2-9 p.m.). A few of the storms could become supercells (discrete, individual storms), but the main threat will be large hail and damaging winds of 60 mph. Storms that form today will move to the east-southeast with time. By late tonight, most of the storms should be out of here. Main concern for severe storms will be along and south of I-20/59.
Tuesday: Temperatures will be slightly cooler Tuesday as cooler air moves in from the north. A small chance for a shower is possible in far East Alabama. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Midweek Sunshine: Wednesday and Thursday will be beautiful days with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Go outside and enjoy these days!
Next System Moves in This Weekend: Clouds will begin to increase Friday and that will give way to more rain chances Saturday evening into Sunday. Models are hinting at colder air moving into the area during this time frame. We could see lows drop into the 30s next Sunday and Monday morning. I would wait to plant your garden for now.
Have a great Monday!
