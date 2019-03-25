Attalla woman dies in house fire

ATTALLA, AL (WBRC) - An elderly Attalla woman is dead after a fire destroyed her home early Monday morning.
It happened on Third Avenue, which is also U.S. Highway 11.
Attalla Fire Chief Robert Dillard says 82-year-old Mae Pearson called out to her daughter, who escaped the house unharmed, but was unable to retrieve her mother.
Pearson was found near the back door.
Two other homes received extensive damage on either side of the home that was destroyed.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating, along with Attalla police and the Etowah County Coroner’s Office.
No cause has been determined, but Dillard says the home had several space heaters.
Dillard says this was the first fatal fire in the city in 9 or 10 years.
