Alabama ranks 5th nationally for toxic emissions

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A new ranking has Alabama at fifth when it comes to toxic emissions into the air and water.
The EPA has declared parts of north Birmingham a cleanup site to get rid of dangerous toxins which have come from nearby companies.
“I have lung cancer. Stage four lung cancer now. I had kidney cancer in the beginning and it spread to my lungs,” Lindsey Hudson said.
Robert Patterson has living in north Birmingham for most of his life.
“I’m not really surprised. I’m not surprised. I’m 68 years old. They have been doing it ever since I’ve been here,” Patterson said.
The report says companies have put 82 million pounds of toxic material into the air in the state of Alabama.
“We need to invest in regulatory agencies that oversees pollution and the environment. We need to pass stronger regulations,” said Michael Henson, Executive Director of GASP.
Henson said he is not buying tougher regulations will be bad for the economy.
“Pollution is pretty clear decoupled from economic growth. There is no argument being made cutting emissions will hurt the economy,” Henson said.
Some are hopeful the cleanup of north Birmingham will improve their quality of life, but others are not so sure.
“They have been saying that for years and ain’t nothing happening now,” Hudson said.
