Marginal risk for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Clouds will be on the increase overnight as the next cold front approaches our area. We will have a light south wind, with lows in the 50s. We will be tracking a line of heavier rain and embedded strong storms over Arkansas and Mississippi overnight. This line will gradually weaken as it moves east but before dissipating this line will bring some rain, with the possibility of a few storms to our area during the morning hours. The rain could reach our northwest counties as early as 4 a.m. Then another line of rain and storms is expected to materialize in the afternoon and by 3 p.m. this will be organizing and moving southeast across our area. This will be the line to watch as some of the storms could intensify and become severe tomorrow afternoon and evening, mainly across our southeast areas. There is a risk for damaging wind gusts and large hail. The line will exit the area tomorrow night, with cooler and drier air settling in. So be sure to stay weather alert tomorrow afternoon and check the weather app for updates.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will tumble into the 60s, with a north wind on Tuesday. We will have some clouds to start off but we should have gradual clearing later in the day. We will experience some of the coldest weather of the week during the morning hours on Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. The good news is I’m expecting lots of sunshine each day, which will produce some comfortable afternoons. Highs by Thursday will rebound into the 70s. Friday will be another warm and partly sunny day; however, new guidance supports the chance for a few showers on Saturday, mainly over West Alabama.
SPRING BREAK WEEK: The big weather story for spring break week will continue to be Monday’s rainmaker that will impact the Smoky Mountain region during the day and the Gulf Coast during the evening and overnight. After this system passes, you can expect a return to dry weather by mid-week. Temps will feel quite chilly in the mountains, with clouds and highs in the 50s on Tuesday and lows in the 40s and upper 30s. Sunshine will return to places like Gatlinburg by Wednesday. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 60s through mid-week along the coast, with sunshine through mid-week; lows will be in the 40s. Average sea surface temperatures are in the 60s. I will have more details on the spring break forecast and the storm threat at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. on WBRC FOX6!
