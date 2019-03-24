Marginal risk for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Clouds will be on the increase overnight as the next cold front approaches our area. We will have a light south wind, with lows in the 50s. We will be tracking a line of heavier rain and embedded strong storms over Arkansas and Mississippi overnight. This line will gradually weaken as it moves east but before dissipating this line will bring some rain, with the possibility of a few storms to our area during the morning hours. The rain could reach our northwest counties as early as 4 a.m. Then another line of rain and storms is expected to materialize in the afternoon and by 3 p.m. this will be organizing and moving southeast across our area. This will be the line to watch as some of the storms could intensify and become severe tomorrow afternoon and evening, mainly across our southeast areas. There is a risk for damaging wind gusts and large hail. The line will exit the area tomorrow night, with cooler and drier air settling in. So be sure to stay weather alert tomorrow afternoon and check the weather app for updates.