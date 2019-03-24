FIRST ALERT: Warm and mostly sunny weather on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re still experiencing warm and dry conditions for most of Central Alabama although moisture will begin increasing as our wind flow shifts and southerly winds transport Gulf moisture north. In fact, there may be just enough moisture to produce an isolated shower late this afternoon and this evening north of the I-20 Corridor.
The cold front which is still well to the west this morning will grow stronger and as the front approaches Northwest Alabama tomorrow morning rain chances increase, mainly in the form of numerous bands of showers or perhaps even a thunderstorm. Some atmospheric conditions may develop which allow for the development of storms with the potential for damaging winds but this potential may be limited by rain development later in the day.
The cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon and evening with drier, cooler air overspreading most of the region Tuesday afternoon although there may be a limited chance for a few lingering showers in East Alabama before the cool air finally overspreads the entire area. The cool-dry conditions will continue Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure builds strength over The Southeast.
A warming trend returns Friday as easterly winds shift to a more southerly direction ahead of our next approaching low pressure system which will again produce rain chances going into next weekend. Enjoy at least one more tranquil day before rain returns tomorrow.
