Spring breakers hit the road

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Alabama roads will likely be crowded with spring breakers this weekend.
There were already significant delays on I-65 south Friday afternoon, probably a combination of rush hour and people trying to get out of town.
Construction on the interstates will also likely add to delays.
“Hopefully no one is on the roads and we have a clear way to Destin, Florida,” said Lori Banaszak, who is traveling from Michigan. "I know, it’s wishful thinking. But hopefully everyone is safe and there are no accidents. And we’re just going to roll down our windows and enjoy the sunshine.”
In Alabama, gas prices are about 25 cents higher than they were a month ago. However, they are the same as compared to this time last year.
One way to save money is to fill up before you drive south.
“Typically, as you get in close proximity to the beach the prices get noticeably higher. So, I would say fill up before you go. And try to get down there and at least part of the way back and fill up again on your way home as you get outside the beach area,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.
