Mother of slain teen continues her ‘Senior Unity Day’ event at the Boutwell

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The mother of murdered teenager April Jamerson continues doing her part to help high school seniors in Birmingham celebrate spring break responsibly.
It’s been almost 20 years since 15-year-old April Jamerson was shot to death in Bessie Estell Park. Jamerson was killed on “senior skip day” on March 22, 2002. It was a day that was supposed to be fun.
Even though the day brings back heartbreaking memories for April’s mother Shunda, she feels like she’s doing something that keeping students safe by holding her annual “Senior Unity Day” at the Boutwell Auditorium.
"She would be smiling. I know she’s smiling down from heaven thanking me and smiling and that brings me joy knowing that I kept my promise to her,” Milhouse said.
Students got a chance to sing and take part in a fashion show. The school with the most school spirit also received recognition.
With all the violence in the community, students feel at least on this day they can have a safe space to get to know each other more.
"It gives us an appreciation of each other with unity. We can embrace each other more than be distant from each other,” Caleb King, a student said.
"I think a lot of violence in Birmingham stems from like us not really knowing each other and having these certain opinions about each other. So I think this is a good event for us to come together and realize that we’re not that bad and we can all be friends and get along,” Olivia Lee, another student said.
Shunda is the founder of the April Lynn Jamerson Foundation. She hosts a number of events throughout the year in her daughter’s memory.
